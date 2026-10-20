Trump’s ‘fake news’ clash with reporter over France unrest ends with surprise apology

President Donald Trump in a latest spectacle rescinded his rebuke of a reporter and immediately apologized instead of blasting her out.

When it comes to journalists and reporters, Trump’ is well known for his fiery exchanges especially with those who are working for outlets with unfavorable coverage of the president.

Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Wire questioned Trump on French President Macron linking riots to the Iran war and Trump. Trump initially called it “fake news.”

She asked, “French President Emmanuel Macron is blaming the Iran war and you, essentially, for the rioting in France right now.”

Trump responded, “I think that's fake news”, and then asked her, “Who are you with?”

She replied, “No sir, I'm Mary Margaret [Olohan] with The Daily Wire.”

Trump’s tone seemed to be changed, as he told her, “Oh, Daily Wire's good. Sorry, the Daily Wire's good.”

Then instead of ignoring the question, Trump decided to answer her question, saying “Macron is a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, You're making a big mistake in France. You're letting everybody from the world come in.”

His response came during a press briefing before departing the White House for a campaign rally in Kansas, where he is set to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the midterm elections.

Speaking about France, the country is grappling with massive riots ignited by people ‘s disillusionment over high cost of living, fuel prices and massive cuts in educational funds.