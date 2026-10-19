Priest dies after cross falls during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A Roman Catholic priest celebrating an evening Mass in southwestern Ecuador has died after a crucifix fell on him during the livestreamed service.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil, a coastal city 265 kilometers (164 miles) southwest of the capital, Quito, identified the priest as Patricio Sánchez of Perpetuo Socorro Church.

Footage of the service on Saturday night shows a heavy crucifix detaching from the wall above the altar and striking Sánchez on the head as he celebrated Mass.

Worshippers cried for help as the social media broadcast continued.

The Mass was livestreamed, but the video was taken down. The priest was behind the altar, facing the congregation, and did not see the crucifix falling behind him.

Local authorities have not commented on the incident.

According to Associated Press, Sánchez belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732 with a presence in 80 countries.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users expressing sympathy with the priest’s family and his followers.

Meanwhile, a statement posted on Archdiocese of Guayaquil's Facebook page said, "We share the images of the Eucharist in memory of our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., whom the Lord called to his bosom last night, October 17, while he was celebrating Holy Mass.

Cardinal Luis Cabrera, OFM., Archbishop of Guayaquil, celebrated the Eucharist, accompanied by auxiliary bishops, priests, members of the Community of the Most Holy Redeemer and parishioners.

We appreciate all the messages of condolence from different parts of the world and especially your prayers for the eternal rest of the soul of Fr. Patricio Sánchez."