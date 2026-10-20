Apple confirms 'Pro and Tell' event for Oct. 28: Touchscreen MacBook Pro expected

Apple has officially confirmed that it will host an in-person product launch event titled "Pro and Tell" in Los Angeles on October 28. This marks the company's second major product showcase of the month, following an earlier smart-home focused lineup debut.

Industry analysts and reports indicate that the upcoming showcase will feature some of the most significant hardware shifts for the Mac and iPad lineups in years.

Most notably, Apple is widely expected to unveil its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro, breaking a long-standing interface tradition by integrating touch support directly into macOS alongside vibrant OLED displays.

Alongside the anticipated touchscreen notebooks, the showcase is projected to bring additional hardware refreshes, including next-generation M6-powered Macs and a redesigned iPad mini featuring an upgraded OLED screen.

With media invitations already distributed for the Los Angeles experience, the event highlights one of the most intensive autumn hardware release periods in the company's history.