Tom Holland's next thriller after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' revealed

In the wake of the stunning success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland is set to move on to another project: a thriller film under the banner of Sony Pictures, like Spider-Man.



Titled Penthouse, whose idea Drew Pearce - Iron Man 3 director - developed and acquired by Sony, is now in the works.

Pearce, who previously worked on The Fall Guy and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, will pen the screenplay.

In addition tto starring, Holland,, through his production company, Billy 17, will produce the movie alongside Pearce's firm, Point of No Return.

The film's plot is currently under wraps, while the deal extends Holland and Sony's successful partnership.