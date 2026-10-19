Bon Jovi expands 2027 tour with stadium shows across three continents

Bon Jovi, a group of rock legends, is poised to chart an expansive tour, announcing new shows dotted across North America, Australia, and the U.K. in 2027.

Titled Forever Tour and spanning three continents with seven new stadiums, frontman Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates are set to knock the socks off their fans.

The rock artists will begin their tour in Australia, with their first stop at Marvel Stadium on March 4, 2027, before playing Sydney's Accor Stadium on March 11.

Crossing continents, Bon Jovi will perform at London's BST Hyde Park, then cross the pond to North American stadiums from July to August.

There, the rock veterans will perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Chicago's Soldier Field, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

The Foreover Tour, launched back in 2026, kicked off at New York's Madison Square Garden, with shows in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Where to Get Tickets?

Fans in North America will get tickets in the pre-sale on October 28, which will expand to general ticket sales on October 30.

Bon Jovi's 2027 Tour Dates