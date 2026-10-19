FedEx reacts to Kevin Bacon's public criticism over missing box of vintage clothes

Kevin Bacon called out FedEx on Friday as a box of his old clothes went missing on its way to Ireland.

In an Instagram video, Bacon, 68, explained that he wanted to pack light for a work trip to Ireland, so he shipped “some old clothes” to his temporary home there.

He didn’t name the company but joked that it “rhymes with Bredex.”

Bacon said the box left upstate New York on September 28 and then took a long trip. From that day until October 10 it went from New York to Memphis, then to France, Germany and Israel. He said it was sent back to France, then to Israel again, then Germany, then Israel a third time. It finally reached France and then England, which is close to Ireland but not quite there.

Bacon said he could just buy new clothes, but he wants these ones. “I’ve had them since the ’90s, they have a certain sentimental value,” he said. “Old boots, old jeans, old hats.” He added, “Am I ever going to see this stuff? It’s starting to get cold here.”

He then doubled down in the caption, asking, "Where are my clothes."

FedEx finally responded with an apology after the online shaming, writing “We sincerely apologize for this experience” in a statement. “We are in direct contact with Mr. Bacon’s team to deliver the package.”

The company added that the outcome “should have happened sooner” and assured the actor that it is reviewing what went wrong.