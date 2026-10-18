Tesla unveils roadster with midair flips and rocket thrusters

Tesla showcased its long awaited Roadster with a spectacular demonstration featuring the vehicle flying, flipping, and landing during its unveiling.

On October 15 at a SpaceX site in McGregor, Texas, Tesla rolled out the Roadster, driving upside down on a ramp before ascending over another Tesla while powered by suction fans and cold-gas thrusters.

Elon Musk called it a collaboration between the top car and rocket companies with variants including a road-ready Performance model, a quicker Thrust edition and an exclusive single-occupant thruster model. The event shattered Tesla's website traffic record and mixed fan excitement with memes and skepticism over its practicality.

Elon Musk posted on social platform X, “The new Tesla Roadster accelerates faster than a fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.”

In response, users have been sharing compelling reactions with one writing, “That’s why we call it a flying car. Because it rises faster than fighter jets. This is crazy but real.”

Second remarked, “The new Roadster is aiming to redefine acceleration and push electric performance to another level.”

Third added, “ Faster than a fighter jet off a carrier, and here in Germany my Model Y still isn't allowed to use supervised FSD while more and more EU countries already are. Maybe the Roadster can at least fly me to one of them.”