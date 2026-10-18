Drake sends fans into frenzy over photo hinting at new music

Drake sends fans into a frenzy over photo hinting at new music

This year, Drake stunned her massive fanbase by dropping not one but three albums. Now, a new photo hints that the Toronto rapper has more new music to share before the end of 2026.



The photo, apparently taken at his mansion, The Embassy, that recently surfaced on social media shows the Grammy-winning rapper seemingly recording music.

It is immediately unclear when the photos were taken, but fans – on its end – continue feverish speculation about whether the Drizzy has released a bombshell up his sleeve.

That said, Drake recently faced an allegation from producer Avi or Aviel Calev Hirschfield that he stole his chorus, and Drizzy allegedly used it in Janice STFU without giving him credit.

Now, Drizzy's representative is firing back at the lawsuit.

"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations," the rep of the rapper told TMZ.

The rep goes on to call the lawsuit a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up.

Drake's team added, "Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person, full stop."

The lawsuit, the Drizzy's rep said, "was a manufactured and baseless attempt to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up."

"Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person, full stop," Drake's team's response said.