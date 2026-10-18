Taylor Swift rocks Academy Gala with Eras Tour band reunion

Since her Eras Tour ended, Taylor Swift's performance at the Academy Museum marked her first full-band performance.

In total, she performed four songs at the event's six-year annual gala. Blank Space, The Fate of Ophelia, I Knew It, I Knew You and Love Story.

For Swift, in particular, performing at the Academy Museum Gala ahead of the Oscars could prove significant.

And as expected, as a previous report in Variety suggested, the singer's track I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 is a strong favourite for Best Original Song. Her performance raises hopes the song will earn a nomination.

Previously, Amy Homma, who is director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, said, “Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world."

"We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honouring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

The annual gala is part of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and raises money to support museum exhibitions, film screenings, educational programmes, and preservation of cinema history.