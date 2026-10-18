Trump fully endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election: Here’s why

US President Donald Trump endorsed his ally Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for the upcoming Israeli parliamentary election, signaling his support for Netanyahu as he aims to retain his political position amid a backdrop of political uncertainty.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including ​that coming from even Israel.”

“This is the kind of Partner ​that the United States of America is demanding ​of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to ​represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of ​Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as ‌Prime ⁠Minister of Israel.”

Israel will hold a national election on October 27, its inaugural ballot following the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault which destabilized the region and led to border hostilities, drawing Israel into multi-front warfare across Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Nonetheless, the election determines whether Netanyahu remains in power after one of the most pivotal periods in Israel’s history or is defeated by centrist rivals promising to usher in a new era.

According to The Hill, Netanyahu has refuted the accusations in connection with the corruption trial and has rebutted allegations made regarding his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.