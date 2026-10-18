Tiger Shroff remains unhurt in shock shooting claimed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

In a shocking incident, alleged gunfire targeting Tiger Shroff left three people injured, including his driver, Firdos, but the Bollywood star escaped unhurt.



Pillion-riding assailants, according to multiple reports, opened fire at the Baaghi star who was returning from a football session at a club on Sunday near Pushpa Park in Juhu.

The responsibility for the attack was now reportedly claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

But contrary to the claim, Mumbai Police have not confirmed the gang's alleged involvement.

Reacting to the shooting, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) made the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, in a tweet.

1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand.

2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network.

3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.

4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks.

5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order.

"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the statement added.