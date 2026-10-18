Riots grip France as Marine Le Pen gains ground ahead of 2027 election

In a major update, France is facing renewed unrest as riots grip parts of the country while polling gains traction for Marine Le Pen ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Marine Le Pen, frontrunner for the 2027 presidency censured the upheaval as a failure of governance while her polling jumped to 31-37% in first-round intentions even leading a potential runoff against Jean-Luc Melenchon 69-31%.

Her allies demanded President Macron’s resignation and she conceded that Islam aligns with the state on the condition that Sharia is rejected. The chaos exposes the severe polarization in France six months ahead of the April election with international voices like Elon Musk calling it the nation’s last chance.

Marine Le Pen on her social platform X, stated, “You saw yesterday our cities, our streets, our country, battered, mistreated, ransacked.”

“We are living through a profound crisis of trust, of authority that poses a threat to democracy. This observation must alert us: our country is caught in a vise, or even taken hostage, between violence and powerlessness.”

According to Euronews, tensions are once again centered in the heart of Paris specifically around the Palace de la Republique. The clashes are pitting several hundred demonstrators against police officers.

The statement from Paris police prefecture reads: “An undeclared call to assemble at Place de la République today at 14:00 was circulated on social media.”

The latest figures for Saturday’s violence are staggering, and for Saturday alone, the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture calculated between 7,000 to 8,000 looters, an astounding number that has left policing experts reeling.