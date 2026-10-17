TikTok bans 'Musk' documentary account
‘Musk's director so far did not comment on the matter
The documentary about Elon Musk, directed by Alex Gibney, has already sparked major controversy, with the multi-billionaire calling it a "hit piece".
Now, in a recent move, TikTok — a widely popular social app — banned the account which was promoting the film.
The app cited the documentary's political content as a violation of its policy. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it has not yet publicly revealed which specific post led to the ban.
However, ahead of the ban, the Musk documentary's distributor company, Bleecker Street, was informed of the decision, according to THR.
Still, the distributor will appeal the permanent suspension decision.
The timing of the ban, however, is particularly striking. It comes after the documentary was set to expand across North American cinemas.
Already in theatres, the film on Musk that criticises him raked in $70,000 in four cinemas in New York and Los Angeles in its opening weekend.
As it was about to expand to other cities, the ban came, and with it the campaign to promote the documentary to the account's over 10,000 followers was disrupted.
The logline of Musk's film read, “An incisive look behind the legend of Elon Musk, the world's most heralded 'investor-entrepreneur' who has enormous influence on the world in which we all live.”
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