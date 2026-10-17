Lamine Yamal’s stunning early strike gives Barcelona the lead over Betis

FC Barcelona secured an early advantage against Real Betis in their La Liga meeting in Seville on Saturday, when Lamine Yamal delivered a precise left-footed finish in the 10th minute.

The 19-year-old forward carved out space near the box before rifling it into the top corner, giving Barcelona a crucial lead against one of the league’s strongest sides.

Yamal moved the ball toward the corner of the penalty area, controlled it with a change of direction and impressed as he fired past Real Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

The goal continued Yamal’s impressive run of performances for Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick. His latest performance during a high-pressure phase of domestic and European fixtures with matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also approaching.

The Barcelona coach has earlier explained that Yamal’s enjoying football was still a big factor when deciding how to handle this workload.

Yamal’s season statistics have already underscored his pre-milestone push; Yahoo sports already reported on October 10 that he had contributed 20 goals for club and the country. Yamal who came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and signed a long-term contract extending through 2031 in 2025 remains integral to the club’s plans.

Nonetheless, his latest goal against Real Betis added another highlight to a season in which his scoring and creative contributions have continued to influence Barcelona’s attacking performances.