US Capitol Police schedule routine training exercise for Sunday: What to know

The US Capitol Police will reportedly conduct a routine training exercise on Sunday, October 18, as part of the department’s regular training activities.

The routine exercise scheduled for tomorrow at the Capitol will feature emergency vehicles, low-flying helicopters, and acoustic simulations to prepare responders.

This follows recent drills such as a large civil disturbance training in early October and another in September as part of ongoing collaboration and readiness programs.

Online reactions mix acceptance of standard procedure with lighthearted tourist jokes and opportunist links to political friction.

The US Capitol Police post on social platform X reads: “On Sunday, October 18, 2026, we will have a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles, low flying helicopters, and hear the simulated sound of gunfire.”

On social platform X, divided views have been shared by users with one writing, “ How cool would it be to be there to watch the training? Way off and out of the way of course.”

Second remarked, “Here we go. Funny how "routine training exercises" have a way of turning into the real thing a day later. Hope I'm wrong.”

Third added, “ On Sunday of all days. Can citizens of DC ever get a day of GD rest? Since this administration has been (illegally) in place, more low flying helos, military aircraft. This administration is traumatizing its citizens from coast to coast.”