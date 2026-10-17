50 Cent reveals why he stays politically neutral and turned down Trump's multimillion-dollar offers

In today's politically charged environment, celebrities sometimes make their political affiliations public. But not 50 Cent.



In his latest interview, he said he is making an effort to remain politically neutral.

Given the U.S. political system dominated by two parties, Republicans and Democrats, the In Da Club rapper did not get either of them.

Regarding the issue, his reasoning is plain. In his view, people make political choices without fully understanding them.

"People make interesting choices, and sometimes you don’t know why they’re doing it. I think it’s a lack of a clear understanding of everything that’s going on," he told Variety.

"I try to stay as purple as possible, you know what I’m saying?" he shared, referring to the colour that is independent to both colours representing Democrats and Republicans.

Specifically weighing in on Democrats and Republicans, 50 Cent said, "I don’t understand things that are going on from the Democratic side at points, and then I don’t understand some of the mentality that’s connected to the Republican side."

That said, the Grammy-winning rapper distinguishes how politics can affect both a single voter and a large business owner.

"I think when people get ready to actually vote, they do it based on what’s affecting them. But I don’t have beef with nobody, especially in that realm."

However, he told Variety, "When you start to do big business, it becomes political because you see the state or local government provide aid for it since it will employ a lot of people."

"What can start out as a project for the studios can become a whole revitalisation of a city," the rapper added, referring to the projects he has been involved in, such as his investment in Shreveport, Louisiana, where his studios operate.

That said, 50 Cent's refusal to perform at rallies for President Trump follows the same view he expressed above about remaining politically independent.