'Rowling money kills': J.K. Rowling’s agent responds to activists storming ‘Harry Potter’ play gala

The row over J.K. Rowling and her views on gender identity reportedly spilt onto the red carpet of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London’s Palace Theatre.



According to Variety, some protesters lay on the ground and were immediately removed by security guards.

What is striking among the activists – who most of them, though, are hiding their identities through hats and goggles – is one of them wearing a T-shirt which reads, “Rowling money kills."

In response to the protest, Rowling stated her rep, Neil Blair.

“We respect peaceful activism and the right to express different views," the statement read.

However, he said, “Those rights must be exercised without putting others at risk, including audience members, performers and theatre staff, as we saw [Thursday] evening during the protests outside the Palace Theatre in London ahead of the gala performance of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'”

The statement continued, “Above all, we want to continue bringing the magic of Harry Potter to the wonderful fans who have supported and embraced this world for so many years."

"Every fan deserves to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter in an atmosphere of respect and security, and we remain committed to keeping live theater a welcoming and safe experience for everyone.”

However, as far as the show is concerned, it was turned into a single-part performance from the original two parts.