Flying cars arrived before GTA 6, Tesla's new Roadster sparks meme

A car that flips itself in mid-air and a video game trailer were both released on the same evening. On Thursday, hours after Rockstar released the GTA 6 launch trailer, Tesla showed a flying Tesla Roadster that jumped over a row of its cars. The internet did the rest: "We got flying cars before GTA 6."

Tesla launched the vehicle up a vertical ramp, and then thrusters rotated the car over before it landed safely. It subsequently went on to perform a barrel roll above the rest of the Tesla models. The demonstration took place at the SpaceX location in McGregor, Texas, while the rocket variant of the car is fitted with ten cold gas thrusters.

Additionally, the company demonstrated 0-60 mph in 0.81 seconds. Up to the time of October 16, there hasn't been independent testing of these claims. The production of the cars will begin in 2028, while one publication refers to the vehicle as 'vapourware', capable of flying. Critics argue that these hops do not amount to flight.

GTA fans joked on social media that flying cars had arrived before the game. A post attributed to the White House's X account reportedly joined in. It captioned a Vice City image featuring the Tesla, "We really got flying cars before GTA 6." Users reshared it and mocked it. Some called it low-effort AI content.

It wouldn't be the first time. A White House post earlier used the line "We really got flying cars before GTA 6." Elon Musk reportedly amplified the Roadster meme.

The trailer from Rockstar was released on the same day. The release date is set on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This date forms the basis of the meme because the players have been waiting for it for many years.

The roadster seen in the clip is not a production vehicle. The time of 0.81 seconds was measured by Tesla's own counter, while those for Thrust and Rocket are still under scrutiny. There is conflicting information on Tesla's stock after the event.