‘Ronaldo is the GOAT’: Kevin Pietersen trolls Piers Morgan with footballer’s photo

Kevin Pietersen on Thursday revealed who he thinks is the real GOAT of football as the former England cricketer shared a picture with Brazilian great Ronaldo on Instagram.

He, however, did not forget to tag British journalist Piers Morgan, who has been always argued how Cristiano Ronald was better than Messi.

Kevin Pieterse wrote, "FORGET @piersmorgan nonsense discussion about CR7 & Messi. I’m here today in Delhi with the OG - @ronaldo! He Is The GOAT! Discussion OVER!

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in ‌2022 and the final in 2026, announced retirement from international football in August.

Messi is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were opened over the forward's departure from the national team camp.

Last week, the 41-year-old ‌left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark last week, after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute against Norway, accused Jesus of twice breaking his word regarding his role in the team.

Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday for failing to acknowledge supporters after ⁠the Norway game and for leaving his teammates, adding that he would remain available for selection after serving any punishment arising from the incident.