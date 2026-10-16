DeSantis pledges to legalize Tesla’s flying Roadster in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to legalize flying roadsters in Florida, potentially clearing the path for the vehicle’s use in the state if it becomes available.

The prototype astonished audiences with upside-down driving, mid-air flips, cold-gas thruster landings, rapid acceleration, and a top speed of 230 mph with production planned for 2028 at $50,000 per reservation. This golf cart underlines Florida’s push for innovative transport like eVTOL aircraft fueling internet buzz about flying cars on state roads amid federal standards.

According to CEO Elon Musk, Tesla’s long-delayed “ halo car” would not enter production until 2028; moreover reservations are $50,000 each for the Roadster which were previously listed at $200,000.

At present, it remains uncertain whether some of the vehicle’s remarkable traits will be street legal. Observers say Tesla put the Roadster 2.0 on the back burner and that it was regulated to a lower priority while developing other vehicles.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said: “Tesla does not currently have a halo car, or high-performance luxury vehicle designed to showcase an automaker’s best engineering and technology. The Roadster will be Tesla’s new halo car.”

The Roadster’s ability to travel up a curving ramp until it was inverted made possible by a fan-suction system on the bottom of the car that generated twofold gravitational acceleration.