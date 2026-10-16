America’s ‘Golden Age’: White House launches lo-fi music

The White House has launched a lo-fi music initiative for “America’s Golden Age”-a significant move that aims to promote its theme through digital music and online content.

On social platform X, the White House shares posts prompting a live lo-fi beats stream celebrating America’s Golden Age, underlining billion-dollar investments and trillions in major commitments to manufacturing, energy, and tech.

This follows previous sessions with cartoon Trump cartoons and policy lists as relaxing study music. However, reactions varied from jokes about expecting lower gas prices to supporters feeling energized, while critics called it disconnected amid everyday economic worries.

A wave of divided views has been shared by users on the social platform X with one writing, “Meanwhile none of these benefits actually help Americans, just you and your already rich buddies.”

Second lamented, “ I thought a golden age meant the majority of people agreed the economy was doing well for them.”

Third added, “ Golden age ? I just see hunger and suffering and I see all the corruption and nothing is being done to the evil ones. They just get to live and grow old and crunchy with their earthly treasures.”