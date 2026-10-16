US may need to strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, says Trump

President Donald Trump said the US may have to target Pickaxe Mountain, a site linked to Iran's nuclear ‌program, as he aims to ensure Tehran does not get a nuclear weapon.In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday night, Trump also said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the war on Iran, which began ⁠in February with US-Israeli strikes.

Trump said the US wanted to make sure Iran will never have a nuclear weapon "because if they had it, they would use it."

"Their nuclear is buried under millions of tons of mountain. Now we're looking at Pickaxe Mountain. We may have to go there. We'll take a shot at that one. We'll knock it out fast," ‌Trump ⁠told the news outlet.

Pickaxe Mountain is a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of Tehran's main nuclear sites.

The US president said there was no need to use a nuclear ⁠bomb in Iran. "I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to."

Trump reiterated he was not considering using US ground troops in Iran

Trump ⁠did not say if he had authorized the use of GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as ⁠the "mother of all bombs," against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites. He did say the MOAB bomb was not a nuclear bomb.