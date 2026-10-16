Lee Andrews sparks speculation with ‘controversial’ Instagram bio change after Katie Price split

Lee Andrews appears to have taken a swipe at his estranged wife, Katie Price, through a series of cryptic Instagram updates.

The couple married in January but have since split following a turbulent few months. Andrews recently followed Price again on Instagram and added the letter “K” to his bio.

However, just days later, he changed his bio to read: “Controversial. Main Character Energy.”

Andrews also shared an image of a woman with a snake-like tongue on his Instagram Story, alongside a reference to “toxic” people who lie.

His posts have sparked speculation about whether they were aimed at Price, although he has not publicly confirmed who they were about.

The social media activity comes after Price announced a UK tour with her sister, Sophie, who co-hosts The Katie Price Show podcast with her.

On October 8, the 48-year-old reality star shared a selfie with Sophie on Instagram to announce the upcoming tour.

“Me and my sister Sophie are heading to a town near you for our Tour in Feb 2027,” Price wrote.

The tour is scheduled to begin in February 2027, with stops planned in Stockport, Northwich, Billingham, Hull, Broxbourne, Catford, St Helens, Basildon and Harpenden.