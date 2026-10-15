GTA 6 trailer is here: What fans need to know

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have been imploring Rockstar for another glimpse of the upcoming open-world sequel for months now, and their wishes have been answered, given that the game just received a major launch trailer as we enter the final weeks before GTA 6’s release on November 19.

The wait is officially over as Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6’s launch trailer online, and this trailer will likely play on TV and in theaters around the country as Rockstar intensifies its marketing push for what will be one of the biggest games in history.

There seems to be a lot of action in the trailer as you had not expected with guns being fired, crimes being perpetrated and cars being driven.

The trailer makes it very clear that Jason and Lucia are a couple that will share intimate moments with each other; also featuring a fresh song from electronic duo Justice who also composes the original score for GTA 6.

Nonetheless, the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is over after years of rumors, delays, leaks and more. The game will finally arrive next month on November 19 on PlayStation, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.