Mia Goth’s rep address viral 'my ex is my biggest fan' image

Mia Goth’s representatives say a photo that appeared to show her mocking her ex, Shia LaBeouf, is fake, and that she does not run any social media accounts.

The image showed Goth, 32, in a T-shirt reading “MY EX IS MY BIGGEST FAN.”

An Instagram account with about one million followers and a blue verification badge posted it days after news broke that she had filed for divorce from LaBeouf, 40.

The account, “miagoth_,” called itself a fan page, but the badge could have made users think it was linked to her.

Several outlets then reported on the photo as if it were a real post by Goth and tied it to the end of her marriage.

Her spokesperson, Christine Tripicchio, told The Verge it was “disconcerting on a fundamental level” that a fan account could qualify for a blue check. She also said it was “incomprehensible” that Instagram appeared to put fake images ahead of protecting a public figure’s likeness.

Her team said the account had posted manipulated images before and that they had already complained about “counterfeit, AI images.”

A Meta spokesperson said the account was removed for breaking its rules. Meta allows some AI-generated depictions of real people under its policies, including labels for certain manipulated content. The case comes amid wider worry in the film industry about convincing fake images of actors.

Goth filed for divorce on October 6 in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed July 28, 2025, as their separation date and asked for primary custody of their 4-year-old daughter, with visits for LaBeouf. She asked the court to deny spousal support to both of them.