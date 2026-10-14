Piers Morgan interviews Zelenskyy in London: What to know

Piers Morgan has recently interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an exclusive sit-down filmed at a studio in London.

The interview seeks to cover key issues surrounding Ukraine and the ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia. The two men recorded the conversation at Morgan’s Uncensored studio with photos showing them at a desk engaged in a lively exchange amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy can be seen wearing a black jacket while Morgan wore a dark suit and the session followed recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and Kremlin talks regarding a mutual refining and grid peace pact.

Meanwhile, sentiments split sharply as some praised the chance to hear Zelenskyy speak for Ukraine though critics brushed it aside as political spin and cast doubt on his movements through the war zone; the full interview will be online on Morgan’s YouTube channel today.

On social platform X, users have been sharing responses with one writing, “ Thank you for talking to our President, Piers!

He represents all of the Ukrainian people, and I hope you had a great conversation that will move minds all around the world.”

Second remarked, “I'm curious to hear his thoughts on Trump making deals with Russia and how time and again, Trump intervenes to help Russia.”

Third added, “Thank you Pierce. You need to get the truth out. We are all under attack and the US is now fully infiltrated with ruzzians. It will be up to Europe, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, and Japan to defend the West and Ukrainians that have lost so much.”