Star Trek Ascendancy shipment expected soon after production delays

More than 3.5 million individual pieces. That's what Gale Force Nine has to produce and sort to fill every pledge for Star Trek Ascendancy: The Final Frontier, and it's part of why your copy is late.

The publisher says a finished Deluxe All-In set has now been unboxed at its New Zealand studio.

In its latest Gamefound update, Gale Force Nine said its design and manufacturing partners are finishing the remaining work. It expects all pledges to be "on the water and on the way to distribution centres imminently."

That fits the revised timeline from early August. Shipments to regional distributors were due to begin in Q3, with stock reaching those partners in Q4 2026. Final fulfilment is likely in early Q1 2027.

The company calls the schedule approximate because of shipping conditions and other outside factors.

The Gamefound campaign launched in February 2025, with fulfilment first expected around Q1 2026. In March 2026 the publisher admitted production had taken longer to start than planned. It partly blamed the project's scale.

What's New in Star Trek Ascendancy: The Final Frontier

This is not simply a repackaging of the original from 2016. The Gorns, Tholians, and Terran Empire are now included in the list of playable civilisations. There is also mention of the original Federation, Klingon, and Romulan civilisations, plus all expansions in the retailer listings for the All-In set.

There is a campaign mode with 15 scenarios and well-defined objectives. Non-player civilisations include computer-controlled civilisations to allow you to play against 2 or 3 opponents solo. The package comes with updated rules, upgrades for the second edition, and even a custom box to store them.

The deluxe edition comes with additional factions such as the Borg and Vulcan High Command. There is one retailer listing the set as having 3 new civilisations and 10 original ones.