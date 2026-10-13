Reese Witherspoon set to buy back Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine, the company Reese Witherspoon founded, was acquired by Candle Media for a $900 million stake in 2021.

Now, with help from French media company Mediawan, the actress is regaining ownership of her production banner.

In a statement, The Morning Show star said, “Mediawan has built a global, independent studio by putting creators first. That has always been my vision for Hello Sunshine."

She then shared who is on board with her for her business move: “I’m investing alongside Mediawan and joining Pierre-Antoine Capton and his teams because this company is the perfect home for this new media landscape."

Witherspoon continued, "It’s also a homecoming. Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs believed in Hello Sunshine from day one."

"I’m deeply proud of what our incredible team has built and grateful to Blackstone and Candle Media for their partnership and unwavering support. The best is still ahead."

In the meantime, Seth Rodsky, also a Hello Sunshine co-founder, will join the board.

Other board members include Witherspoon and representatives from Mediawan.

Witherspoon deals come after she previously sold her production banner, Hello Sunshine, to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for a sum that, at the time, was reported as $900 million.