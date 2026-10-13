White House new press secretary Katie Zacharia to make high-stakes podium debut at first briefing today

White House new press secretary Katie Zacharia is set to hold her first press briefing on Tuesday October 13, filling a job that has had no permanent occupant since late summer.

According to Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that she would start on Monday and hold an introductory news conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday,

She takes over as Trump's chief spokesperson at a difficult time, NPR reported: his popularity has dropped to record lows, Republicans are trying to limit midterm losses, and the administration is in a dispute with the reporters who cover it.

Who is Katie Zacharia?

41-years-old Zacharia, is an attorney and mother of four who graduated from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, according to NPR, which cited her online resume.

She has worked for several conservative organizations and served on the advisory board of an anti-abortion group.

Zacharia is a graduate of Pepperdine University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in 2007 and her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from its law school in 2011.

Fox News reported that she previously was a deputy assistant secretary for public affairs and a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security.

More recently she was a senior communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

She has also appeared often as a pro-Trump commentator on Fox News and Newsmax, NPR said.