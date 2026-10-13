MI5 intelligence chief Ken McCallum issues stark warning over threats facing UK

The UK’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 is dedicating more time to countering state threats than it did during the Cold War, according to its head of intelligence on Tuesday.

According to Sir Ken McCallum, Russia remained “aggressor number one” and he warned MI5 was now experiencing a situation in which our terrorism and state threats operational missions are comparable in scope because threats from foreign adversaries have increased fourfold.

Sir Ken also said MI5 had foiled AI-driven terror plots including by integrating technology with drones and warned that the UK must stay ahead of non-state actor proliferation of novel biological weapons.

The MI5 head Russia was waging information operations avoiding mobilizing a unified response from Nato. He further clarified MI5's successes in identifying Russian spies from the UK and left the Kremlin dependent on outsourced offensive infrastructure.

“With its traditional covert footprint eviscerated by almost 1,000 expulsions since the invasion, the Kremlin's global toolkit is weak. So we see them scrambling to pay criminals to do their bidding, he continued.”

Sir Ken further said that the National Security Act-a 2023 law designed to target people working against UK interests for foreign powers is in extensive deployment to tackle threats from China as well as Iran and Russia.

The UK’s terrorism level was raised to severe for the first time in five years in April. Sir Ken said extreme right-wing terrorism intends to target young people fueled by the internet, adding that MI5 in recent months investigated a significant right-wing incident involving a 13-year-old in the UK.

“That investigation generated insight that enabled one of our international partners to prevent a lethal attack on their soil, he continued.”