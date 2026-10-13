Kensington Palace breaks silence as Prince William brings ‘UK and India’ together

Kensington palace shed light on “inspiring positive action.”

On Tuesday, October 13, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram handle offered rare insights into Prince William’s latest engagement featuring famous cricketers at just outside Buckingham Palace prior to his upcoming earthshot prize event.

However, the event was organized by backyard cricket UK, highlighting the major role of sport in “bringing people together and inspiring positive action.”

The caption read, “Celebrating The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai with a game of cricket on the Mall!”

It continued, “A pleasure welcoming cricketers from the UK and India to recognise the important role sport can play in bringing people together and inspiring positive action.”

“Thanks for the game @backyardcricketuk,” the caption concluded with a shoutout.

Moreover, in the comment section royal fans showed their excitement after getting a look at prince william’s cricket skills.

One user wrote, “How fabulous! What a backdrop.”

“He is a sports professional who excels at what he does; he is the cool William—a sports buddy who meets people on equal terms!” another noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince William is a founder of earthshot prize and its latest event will be held in Mumbai, India.