Katie Zacharia defended by Megyn Kelly after trolling over first briefing
Megyn Kelly took aim at social media trolls for mocking Katie Zacharia following her White House press briefing
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia praised President Donald Trump as she started her first briefing on Tuesday.
She took questions from just three reporters, deferred a question about intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and, while discussing her family, accidentally called her husband “my president.”
“So my president, excuse me, my husband, that’s a good one,” Zacharia said, correcting herself before explaining that her husband had brought their four children to Washington.
After her first press briefing, Katie Zacharia was mocked on social media by President Trump’s critics.
However, conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly defended Zacharia by targeting “left wing pundits”, who she said were horrified by her performance at her first press briefing. “
Meanwhille, prediction market Kalshi is investigating suspicious trades tied to the selection of Katie Zacharia as Trump's new White House press secretary.
Last week, Trump said he has appointed Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for his Truth Social platform, to serve as White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.
He said Zacharia has an "unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter."
"I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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