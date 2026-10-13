Ronaldo flaunts Saudi scarf in Al-Nassr’s win in heartfelt gesture

Al-Nassr The football icon celebrated the nation's culture on the pitch, drawing widespread praise from fans and local media following the victor

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published October 13, 2026
Ronaldo flaunts Saudi scarf in Al-Nassr’s win in heartfelt gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo lapped up adulation in Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League win at home, when the captain scored his team’s second goal and waved a Saudi scarf afterwards as a security threat caused a long delay in Riyadh.

Al Nassr star delivered a powerful moment on and off the pitch during Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan's FC Neftchi Fergana in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Following a security-delayed kickoff in Riyadh, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar netted his 981st career goal.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo moved supporters by draping a green Saudi flag scarf over his shoulders in an emotional display of unity and solidarity with the Kingdom.

The match saw goals from Ângelo Gabriel and Ronaldo in the first half, followed by an own goal from Anvarjon Gofurov to seal the three points at Al-Awwal Park.

Beyond the scoreline, the forward's cultural gesture resonated deeply with local fans and media following recent regional security tensions in Riyadh, powerfully reinforcing his ongoing commitment to his career in Saudi Arabia.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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