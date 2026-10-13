Zendaya's boss personality revealed by Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison got candid about Zendaya experience.

Zendaya starred in K.C. Undercover when she was 17 while Kadeem portrayed her father, years later the duo reunited in the hit HBO series Euphoria, where Kadeem appeared as Big Eddy.

In a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor revealed the moment he realized that Zendaya was born for success, stating, “She’s a boss. I knew she was a boss when she was 17. I could feel it.”

Recalling the Spider-Man star’s playful behind-the-scene moments, Kadeem said, “She was always hiding in my dressing room because they were looking for her all the time. She had so many things to do, and she’d always sneak into my dressing room, just to hide and catch a nap.”

He continued, “I’d come in a bit later, because she had to be in for school in the morning. She was still 17. And when she’d have to leave my room, I’d go, ‘Hey, fix your hair. You’re going to scare all the children.”

“‘Shut up, sucker’ and walk out,” Zendaya would fire back.

Kadeem further revealed that they used to share laughs and was thankful to reunite with her in the Euphoria’s latest season, which was released in August.