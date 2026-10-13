Katie Price seems to aim a dig at Lee Andrews: 'You glow different'

Katie Price’s latest Instagram message is read as a dig at her estranged husband

By Nimrah Saleem
Published October 13, 2026
Katie Price seems to aim a dig at Lee Andrews: You glow different
Katie Price seems to aim a dig at Lee Andrews: 'You glow different'

Katie Price appears to have taken a cryptic swipe at her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, in a new Instagram post.

Price, 48, shared a pointed message on her Story Monday night, October 12, which read, “You glow different when you have good people with good intentions in your life."

Katie Price seems to aim a dig at Lee Andrews: You glow different

She didn’t name anyone, and the outlet suggested it was likely about Andrews.

The post follows a messy few weeks. Price said last month that she ended the marriage by WhatsApp, and the two have since removed each other from their Instagram accounts.

She explained her side on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where she said, “I love him... but who is he?” She said she found only £2.22 in his crypto wallet, though he claimed to have millions. 

Andrews says she looked at the wrong account. 

Price also said he never took money from her, but she felt he had “scammed my heart and stole my trust.” She said she still loves him but can no longer trust him.

The tension has continued since his release. Andrews said last week that he was out of Dubai’s Al Awir prison, but then a memorial post appeared on his Instagram, to which he had to clarify that he wasn’t dead. Price then accused him of faking his own death for attention, which he has denied.

Price, meanwhile, is looking ahead. She has just announced a UK podcast tour with her sister, Sophie.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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