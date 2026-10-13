Katie Price seems to aim a dig at Lee Andrews: 'You glow different'

Katie Price appears to have taken a cryptic swipe at her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, in a new Instagram post.

Price, 48, shared a pointed message on her Story Monday night, October 12, which read, “You glow different when you have good people with good intentions in your life."

She didn’t name anyone, and the outlet suggested it was likely about Andrews.

The post follows a messy few weeks. Price said last month that she ended the marriage by WhatsApp, and the two have since removed each other from their Instagram accounts.

She explained her side on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where she said, “I love him... but who is he?” She said she found only £2.22 in his crypto wallet, though he claimed to have millions.

Andrews says she looked at the wrong account.

Price also said he never took money from her, but she felt he had “scammed my heart and stole my trust.” She said she still loves him but can no longer trust him.

The tension has continued since his release. Andrews said last week that he was out of Dubai’s Al Awir prison, but then a memorial post appeared on his Instagram, to which he had to clarify that he wasn’t dead. Price then accused him of faking his own death for attention, which he has denied.

Price, meanwhile, is looking ahead. She has just announced a UK podcast tour with her sister, Sophie.