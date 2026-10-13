Piers Morgan shares last message from Ken Friar

British journalist Piers Morgan paid tribute to Ken Friar after Arsenal announced the death of the club’s life president at the age of 92.

Friar’s association with the club stretched more than eight decades, starting officially when he joined Arsenal’s box office in 1950.

Morgan also shared a screenshot of the birthday message he had received from Ken Friar.

In his social media tribute, Piers Morgan wrote:

“Arsenal’s had many owners, managers, players, and back-room staff in the club’s 140-year history.

None gave longer (75 years!) service, nor more extraordinary devotion, and dedication.

He started as a 12p-a-week messenger boy and ended up Vice-President, earning himself the nickname ‘Mr Arsenal.’

Ken was not just a brilliant administrator of the game he loved, he was also a wonderful man - kind, generous, inherently decent and classy.

Arsenal will miss him terribly, and all we Arsenal fans owe him an enormous debt of gratitude.

My last text message from him, on my birthday, is typical of the man and a marvellously inspiring template for life. Thanks for everything, Ken.”

Ken’s message shared by the journalist read, “Happy Birthday Piers, I hope that you have a great day and an even better year ahead. remember, yesterday has hone, tomorrow is not yet here, so all you have is today. Enjoy every minute. Life is not a rehearsal. Sincerely, Ken Friar."



