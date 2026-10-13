Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy: Will humans meet aliens in November?

In the coming month, humans are going to experience their first encounter with an alien civilization as predicted by blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga in his 2026 year’s prophecy.

Famed blind mystic Baba Vanga, known for allegedly predicting major global crises like 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic, also offered a surprising timeline for the end of humanity and the first encounter with extra-terrestrial civilization.

According to Vanga’s prophecy, in November 2026, a massive spaceship will enter Earth's atmosphere, and humanity will encounter an extra-terrestrial civilization for the first time.

Given the current escalating geopolitical tensions in Middle East and Europe with Russia-Ukraine conflict, many have feared that WWIII could trigger Doomsday, the Bulgarian clairvoyant's predictions suggest the ultimate end is still a long way off.

She also predicted the end of humanity in 5079. It means humanity is going to survive all global conflicts, especially World War III if it erupts in the wake of geopolitical competition among the countries.

Her prophecy also shed light on the advancement of mass production of artificial organs by 2046 at the earliest. According to Vanga, 2026 is also a year of ethical realization as society is predicted to acknowledge it has crossed moral and technological boundaries due to rising global tensions and scientific advancements.

However, many of her predictions have been inaccurate, such as predicting that Barack Obama would be the last US president in 2016 and that World War III would start in 2010.

She made all these predictions before dying in 1996 at the age of 85.