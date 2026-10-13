Elon Musk’s $366m Republican spending draws sharp rebuke from Bernie Sanders

Elon Musk’s $366m Republican spending sparks sharp rebuke from Bernie Sanders

The US Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed the tech billionaire Elon Musk over $366 million political spending for the Republicans ahead of midterm elections in November.

Sanders in his recent post on X criticised the CEO of SpaceX for using its wealthy status for shaping American influences while asking for ending oligarchy.

Taking to X, Sanders wrote, “Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer & became the world’s 1st trillionaire. But that’s not enough.”

“Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress.”

“STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY.”

Ahead of the US midterm elections, Elon Musk’s political spending has drawn significant scrutiny.

The New York Times reported that since July alone, he has poured USD 276 million into campaigns, including USD 158 million directed at a super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates, making him the cycle's top individual donor.

Bernie Sanders’ sharp rebuke came after days when Elon Musk ignited a row over Starlink’s restricted access to India. In this dispute with Mukesh Ambani, Musk accused the oligarchy of blocking Starlink benefits for their own benefits and sarcastically called Ambani “prime minister” for wielding massive influence over the telecommunication sector in the country.

The US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.