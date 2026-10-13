Halle Berry’s custody case: New voice may enter the courtroom

Olivier Martinez says his 13-year-old son with Halle Berry, Maceo, wants to speak to the court during their custody hearings.

Per new court documents, Martinez, 60, has said Maceo wants to “provide his side of the story,” including his custody preferences and what happened on September 26.

“He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard,” Martinez wrote. He said he fears Berry, 60, will try to stop Maceo from speaking to the judge, and that this would be “an attempt to escape culpability.”

He also claimed Maceo told him he has complained to therapists about his mother being physical with him, and that they downplayed it.

Berry has not responded to these specific claims. However, her attorney, Marina Beck, has strongly denied the allegations, calling the filing “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

Berry's lawyer said the actress is “deeply saddened” but will keep fighting for Maceo’s best interests.

In a declaration filed October 5, Berry wrote, “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo.” She added, “I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence.”

Berry’s 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, also filed a declaration on October 3. She wrote that she has “never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.” She called her mother a “loving and devoted parent” who can be strict when needed.

The dispute began on October 1, when Martinez asked for sole custody. He claimed Berry physically abused Maceo on September 26 and alleged “other instances of abuse” in recent years.