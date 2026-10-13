Prince Harry reveals his 10-day rule for Meghan and kids

Prince Harry got candid about fatherhood.

In a recent session of MasterClass, Prince Harry opened up about a candid photo which was previously shared by his wife, Meghan Markle on Instagram to mark their son Archie’s seventh birthday.

In the picture, their two children Archie and Lilibet could be seen holding hands and walking through the shallow water.

“I love this photo. I took this photo,” the Duke of Sussex said in the episode.

“This was just before Archie’s birthday,” he added.

Noting, “The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature, fills my heart.”

Reflecting on the emotional challenges of raising two children, the former working royal said, “Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster,”

Noting, “I wish I’d known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“I’m proud that we’ve got this far. You know, super happy that I’ve got two healthy, beautiful, amusing, very funny kids.” he further admitted.

Prince Harry also shared that he tries not to spend more than 10 days away from his family, saying, “The biggest factor for me is the energy and the joy and happiness that I get being with my family, especially our kids, and the joy and happiness I get by being on the ground for my work.”

He continued, “And the key to finding the joy and happiness balance is no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids.”

“This is balancing my work and the purpose behind that, as well as being a dad and a husband, and the sort of multi-identity elements coming together,” Prince Harry added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry returned to UK along with his wife and their two children in late August for an extended stay.