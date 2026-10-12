Selma Blair arrested after 'assault' on two flight attendants

The FBI reportedly investigated the Selma Blair incident

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 12, 2026
Selma Blair arrested after assault on two flight attendants
Selma Blair arrested after 'assault' on two flight attendants

Selma Blair, in a shocking manner, was arrested after she allegedly left two crew members injured on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

According to Variety, the Hellboy actress attempted to open the aircraft's gate during the flight.

In addition, she punched a flight attendant and bit another, leaving both of them injured.

Soon, the plane touched down at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport; law enforcement officers were already at the gate and took Blair to a hospital for a medical examination.

The Legally Blonde star's spokesperson, on the other hand, told TMZ, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines also released a statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The report in Variety also stated, citing a source, that the FBI is investigating the incident.

Blair, in the meantime, stepped away from Hollywood in the wake of her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

She previously blamed her disease, in an interview with the BBC, for taking "my career down" because "I had to stop working".

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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