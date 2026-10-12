Selma Blair arrested after 'assault' on two flight attendants

Selma Blair, in a shocking manner, was arrested after she allegedly left two crew members injured on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

According to Variety, the Hellboy actress attempted to open the aircraft's gate during the flight.

In addition, she punched a flight attendant and bit another, leaving both of them injured.

Soon, the plane touched down at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport; law enforcement officers were already at the gate and took Blair to a hospital for a medical examination.

The Legally Blonde star's spokesperson, on the other hand, told TMZ, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines also released a statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The report in Variety also stated, citing a source, that the FBI is investigating the incident.

Blair, in the meantime, stepped away from Hollywood in the wake of her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

She previously blamed her disease, in an interview with the BBC, for taking "my career down" because "I had to stop working".