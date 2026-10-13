'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died at 34.

His representatives announced it Monday, saying he died in Brownsville, Texas.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” they said. They asked for the family’s privacy.

The representatives did not give a cause of death. TMZ later reported, citing a county official, that the cause was suicide. Law enforcement said its investigation is ongoing.

Mitte was born August 21, 1992, and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. He moved to Hollywood in 2006 and appeared uncredited on Hannah Montana the next year.

He then won the role of Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character. Like Mitte, the character has cerebral palsy. Mitte appeared in 56 episodes over all five seasons, from 2008 to 2013. The show won 16 Emmys, and the cast won a SAG ensemble award in 2014.

The role gave him a platform. He became a voice for disability awareness and inclusion, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He was also president of The Mitte Foundation.

He kept acting after the show. His credits include Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse, the 2021 film Triumph, 2024’s Love Me Dead, and 2025’s Westhampton. His latest listed credit is the indie film Talking to Strangers.

Parade reported that Mitte got engaged to Kennedy Suarez last year.