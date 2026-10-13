Katie Price takes the stand in ex-husband's trial

Kieran Hayler is on trial accused of three counts of rape and one of sexual assault, and his ex-wife, Katie Price, has now given evidence.

The charges relate to a girl who was 13 at the time, in West Sussex in 2016. Hayler denies every one. The court has heard him suggest that Price “launched a campaign” against him when their marriage ended, and that the allegations are part of it. The complainant is not part of either family.

Price testified on Monday from behind a screen. She told jurors she was “really shocked” when she learned of the allegations. She said she confronted Hayler, and that his “response all the time was ‘no I hadn’t.’”

Price also described texts she exchanged with the complainant. She said they told her Hayler “had tried to kiss her” and “had done stuff to her.” Asked what the girl said happened, she answered, “Definitely a kiss and that he said he loved her.” Price said she pressed for information “because it’s serious,” adding, “I could tell that she was, like, afraid.”

She also told the jury she used Hayler’s fingerprints to unlock his phone while he was reportedly intoxicated.

The trial previously heard how the case began. The complainant contacted the NSPCC in 2021, and the charity referred her to police.

Hayler and Price were married when the alleged offenses took place. Their relationship broke down in 2018, and they divorced in 2021.