Mikey Madison opens up about her Frances Haugen role

Mikey Madison has yet to meet the woman she played.

The Academy Award winner starred in the newly released The Social Reckoning as Frances Haugen, the character is based on real life Facebook employe, whose claims brought the company under scrutiny.

Speaking with People Magazine, Mikey shared, “The character I play, Frances, is based off of Frances Haugen,” she continued, “Obviously, it follows [Haugen’s] story and all of the events very closely.”

Mikey also opened up about her contact with “incredible” and “completely fabulous” Frances.

“I haven’t met her in person,” she said.

Adding, “but we’ve had email correspondence. And I look forward to meeting her.”

Moreover, she revealed that the writer and director of the film, Aaron Sorkin “was happy to make the introduction.”

The Oscar winner went on to say, “I think that it was very clear from the beginning that I was going to be playing the character based on his screenplay, not the Frances that I would meet over Zoom… I just wanted to utilize my imagination. And then when we were wrapped, I quickly reached out to her.”

As per Frances, she shared her reaction to Mikey portraying her on screen, stating, “It was incredibly flattering that such a qualified actor would be interested in my story.”

“I’m very, very happy [with] how the movie turned out,” she shared with the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Social Reckoning was released on October 9, 2026.