RJ Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez when he died at 34

RJ Mitte was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, when he died Monday at 34.

The actor, who played Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, proposed to the HR professional on October 10, 2025, her 30th birthday.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” he told People at the time. He added, “Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together.”

The two were friends for more than a decade before they began dating. Things shifted during a trip together, when they sensed it was more than a friendship. Suarez, who works remotely in human resources, often traveled with Mitte for his work.

Mitte died Monday in Texas. A county official told TMZ the cause was suicide and that a death investigation is ongoing. His representatives have not confirmed a cause.

Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013 and won widespread praise. It followed Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, a terminally ill chemistry teacher who builds a meth business with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

Mitte, who played White’s son, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3 and advocated for actors with disabilities.