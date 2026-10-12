Russell Brand’s rape & assault case receives first update
Russell Brand’s case finally inches forward: Jury selection begins for former husband Katy Perry
British actor and comedian Russell Brand just reached court in London today, for the commencement of his rape and assault trail that is slated to take anywhere between a week and 10 weeks.
The allegations he faces are three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, ranging from 1999 to 2009.
It is also pertinent to mention that the actor denies all accusations against him and is slated to stand before London's Southwark Crown Court alongside his current wife.
judge Joel Bennathan, who will be presiding over the case has also been seen speaking to the jurors and said, “we are about to start the trial of one Mr Russell Brand. Many of you will have heard of him.”
According to a report by Reuters, the judge “excluded those who said they had watched a documentary aired about three years ago” or “had read a long newspaper article from the same time in which allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Brand.”
The judge is also reported to have said, “the defendant is clearly someone very well known. You absolutely must not carry out any research at all about this defendant Russell Brand.”
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