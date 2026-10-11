‘Digger’ staggering box office losses revealed

Digger was made on an $180 million budget, plus $100 million in marketing, but the Tom Cruise-led film bombed at the box office.

This led to an estimated loss of around $245 million for Warner Bros., according to Variety.

The $20 million opening, which slumped to 60% in the second week, made matters worse for the makers because the opening weeks are generally crucial for a movie to gain momentum.

Regarding such reported loss, 50 Cent said, “Damn thats a lot a money out the door.”

Despite the massive reported loss, Cruise did not focus on the box-office numbers in his earlier tweet on X.

He wrote, “Digger is officially in theatres, and I am so honoured to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists."

The actor then praised, “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable, and I’m so proud of what we created."

Similarly, Anne Hathaway praised Digger earlier, saying, “I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious. It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it.”

Digger in cinemas.