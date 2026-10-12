Rihanna teases how many unreleased songs she has in 'the vault'

Rihanna has hinted that she has a lot of unreleased music, nearly a decade after her last studio album.

The admission came during a Fenty Beauty TikTok livestream earlier this week, where the 38-year-old was asked how many unreleased songs she is sitting on.

In response, she smirked, then held up a Fenty box and counted. “If there are ten products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults,” she said. The outlet took that to mean about 170 songs, though she didn’t give a number.

She also didn’t say when any of it might come out. Fans flooded the comments. “Release Em Ri!” one wrote.

Her last studio album, “Anti,” came out in January 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, she has released singles including Too Good with Drake, Loyalty with Kendrick Lamar, Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and Friend of Mine from The Smurfs soundtrack.

She has stepped back from music to build her Fenty beauty business and raise a family with partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she has three children, including RZA, born in May 2022, Riot Rose, born in August 2023, and Rocki Irish, born last September.

In August, Rocky also dropped a major hint on The Jason Lee Show that Rihanna was “in the studio right now” and “cooking.”

“Sorry, babe,” he added.