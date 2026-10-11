GTA 6 leaker threatens full game release if memecoin hits $30 million

With GTA 6's November 19 console release just over a month away, a leaker has found a new way to keep the game in the headlines. Cyberleek says a build with a full story mode will go online, but only if their memecoin's market cap keeps climbing.

According to an online post by Cyberleek, the build is released when the market capitalisation of their CYBERLEEK coin hits the $30 million mark. To reach that goal, their coin would need to grow by at least $26 million. The leaker adds that the build will be "played to the end, with credits and all."

Moreover, they claim that the sceptics may ask for specific scenes, and those would serve as evidence.

Cyberleek has been posting videos featuring GTA 6 since August. The most recent one was a 25-minute clip which showed one of the game's two protagonists, Jason, naked.

According to PC Gamer, Cyberleek definitely has a playable build. In an earlier leak, the scene had the word 'LEEK' machine-gunned into the wall.

What does Cyberleek want from Take-Two?

The post gives publisher Take-Two Interactive what it calls a single way out: release GTA 6 on physical discs and issue a public apology. Cyberleek says Take-Two can accept at any moment or gamble that the threat is a bluff.

PC Gamer says that will never happen. It notes the demand fits Cyberleek's earlier consumer-rights complaints.

The release date applies to consoles. A route to playing GTA 6 on PC at launch through Xbox streaming fell through after an Xbox executive weighed in, according to PC Gamer.