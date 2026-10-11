Trump sends Columbus Day greetings to Americans and Italian Americans

President Donald Trump has extended Columbus Day greetings to Americans and Italian Americans on Sunday. He previously issued an executive order protecting Columbus Day as a national holiday after criticizing efforts to replace it with “Indigenous People’s day”.

On Truth Social, Trump posted, “Happy Columbus Day to all in particular our greater Italian American community which was forced to suffer as the radical left Democrats, Socialists and Communist..”

Trump’s Columbus Day proclamation declares October 12 known publicly as Columbus Day and praises the Italian explorer’s “valore, adventure and ingenuity.”\

The president drafted that Columbus’ 1492 voyage set the stage for the miracle of July 4, 1776. This celebration comes months after a replica of a Christopher Columbus statue was placed on the grounds of the White House near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

On social platform X, users have been sharing intriguing remarks, with one writing, “Celebrating the "discovery" of the Caribbean (but miscalculated the size of earth and thought he'd "discovered" the Indies.”

Second remarked, “ Good to see the NYer proud of America. Trump seemed happy and confident celebrating the holiday like the good old days when America smiled for real, not phony Democrats smirks and hate.”

Third added, “As an Italian citizen, I honor the man who dared to sail beyond the familiar horizon. Columbus reminds us that history is shaped by those willing to risk everything for a vision. “High faith and indomitable courage”—Columbus Memorial, Washington, D.C